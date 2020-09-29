Vegan eating was hurting Miley Cyrus

The singer claims that her brain function was being affected by her diet, and now she eats fish and other proteins.

The singer spoke about this on the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’: “I have been vegan for a long time, from 2013 to 2020, but I have had to introduce fish and Omega3 in my life because my body was not working properly.”

Miley commented that it was her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth who put the first fish dish in front of her: “I cried with disgust, but now I’m a pescetarian. I feel more awake than before, I think I even became malnourished ”.

The interpreter decided to be vegan not only for consuming healthier foods but also for being passionate about protecting animals and being against the cruel practices that are used around the food industry of animal origin.

Without a doubt, her message is good for all those young people who adopt a vegan diet, since eliminating foods of animal origin completely can seriously undermine their health.