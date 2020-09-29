Gaby Spanic burned her back in a stunt scene

Spanic recalled an action scene from ‘La Intrusa’, a Televisa telenovela recorded in 2001.

Gaby Spanic reveals that in the recording of a telenovela, the scene was very risky and her back was burned. The actress assures that she likes to do the scenes no matter how risky they are.

“Those scenes I like to do myself. That time I burned my back, but in the end, it was fun ”, Spanic commented, remembering that scene from ‘La Intrusa’, a Televisa soap opera recorded in 2001.

The Venezuelan actress also said that she faced a serious risk when she made ‘Prisionera’ when a scene was recorded very close to some crocodiles, which, if they had been released, would have attacked her.

Gabriela Spanic is currently in Hungary, where she was invited to participate in the reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars’, being the only Latin artist who is competing in this popular show.