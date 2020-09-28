Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have violated the terms of the “Megxit”

The alleged interference in the elections in the United States would not be defending “the values ​​of the queen.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their separation from their royal duties in January, announcing that they would “step back” as royalty and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

But last week, the couple made an urgent call for American citizens to “reject hate speech, misinformation and negativity online” during the US presidential election, a fact that has been labeled by some as interference. election, and violating the terms of Megxit’s deal with the British royal family, The Daily Mail reported, citing high-level royal advisers.

“The royal family is wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and if it fulfills the deal to uphold the queen’s values? The feeling is that it is a violation of the agreement, ”an anonymous source from a real aide told The Daily Mail.

According to the report, if Harry and Meghan’s video message is deemed a violation of the agreement, it will significantly reduce the chances that Prince Harry will be able to resume connections with the Royal Marines and the UK military.

“The door was left open,” said the assistant. “There were some things that Harry hoped he could choose to return to. He wants to hang on to the Royal Marines and military appointments. But that will be more difficult now ”.

Members of the UK royal family are traditionally required to remain neutral in political affairs. Although the couple’s plea did not contain any direct link to the U.S. presidential candidates, many viewed the message as critical of Donald Trump and implicit support for John Biden.

“As we approach November, it is vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and negativity online,” Prince Harry said in a video message for Time 100, Time magazine’s annual list of 100. most influential people in the world, accompanied by his wife.

When asked for a reaction to Harry and Meghan’s comments, Trump stated that he is “not a huge fan of hers,” wishing Prince Harry luck and suggesting that he “is going to need her.”

Harry and Meghan retired from their official duties as members of the UK royal family in early January, intending to split their time between the UK and North America. They currently retain their HRH [His Royal Highness] titles but are not allowed to wear them.