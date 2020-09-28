Kendall Jenner makes a low-key arrival at Milan Fashion Week

Accompanied by Hailey Bieber, the model dressed comfortable and casual and followed the sanitary measures.

Kendall Jenner, 24, made a surprising and understated arrival, wearing a crop top and sweatpants to Milan Fashion Week.

The beauty was joined by her friend Hailey Bieber, 23, who also opted for a casual look with an oversized black jacket and sneakers.

Kendall made sure she was comfortable for her trip in baggy pants and added another layer by donning a plaid shirt.

The brunette beauty wore her hair down her shoulders as she left the airport.

Not forgetting her accessories, Kendall carried a great Louis Vuitton bag and added some great shades.

Hayley also sported a trendy figure in a big black coat that she paired with a simple tee and baseball cap.

She tied her blonde locks in a ponytail and added a selection of stylish rings and necklaces to complete her look.

Both models made sure to stay safe and follow travel regulations during the coronavirus pandemic by wearing face covers when they arrived in Milan.