Frankie Muniz and his wife are expecting their first child together

The protagonist of Malcolm in the Middle and his wife Paige Price have given the news that they will become parents.

Frankie Muniz, famous for his starring role on the series ‘Malcolm in the Middle’, and his wife Paige Price, are expecting their first child.

The couple made the news known to their fans through a video on their social networks.

Muniz, 34, said he was “experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time” with his partner, whom he married in mid-February 2020.

“We have traveled the world and experienced all these once in a lifetime opportunities. Although we still believe it’s the little moments between the big ones that make you feel the happiest, nothing compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat, ”said Frankie.

Paige Price said, “When we found out that we were waiting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew we wanted this, but they told us our chances weren’t that great. “

The couple had been trying to have a child for some time, and for this, they had resorted to medical help without success.

“All those medical appointments made me feel less and less like a woman … We are both very excited about the future and are looking forward to meeting our little one,” she added.