Alicia Machado confesses to love Tom Cruise

In addition to being his number one fan, Machado seems to have a special feeling for the action hero.

Alicia Machado publicly declares her love for American actor Tom Cruise, who will shoot his next movie ‘Mission Impossible’ in space.

“I love him. The most spectacular, Etéreo Forever #tomcruise ”, wrote the former Venezuelan miss universe in the post of ‘Un Nuevo Día’ on Instagram, where they talk about the actor’s next project.

It was reported, confirmed by NASA, that Cruise will shoot scenes from the next edition of the action saga ‘Mission Impossible’ in space, which has already caused much expectation among Cruise fans, who in addition to embodying the protagonist ‘Ethan Hunt ‘, is also the producer of this successful film, in which he does not use doubles, not even in the riskiest scenes.