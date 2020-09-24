Héctor Sandarti’s apartment caught fire in Cancun

Through a video, the driver showed what happened in the Cancun department where he was vacationing.

Héctor Sandarti through a video showed what happened in the department of Cancun where he is spending a few days of vacation.

It was reported that the apartment that the driver occupies with his family in that tourist destination, had caught fire. For that reason, Sandra decided to post a video on Instagram where he spoke about what happened.

The driver reported that the fire started in the laundry room, due to a short circuit, but that fortunately at the time of the accident neither he nor his family was in the apartment, so there was only material damage to the place.

Both Hector and his family are in perfect condition, and he declared: “Fortunately we are doing well, and we will continue here trying to continue with this somewhat bumpy vacation trip”.