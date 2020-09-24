Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first daughter

The couple has announced on social networks the birth of their baby, which has not yet revealed the name.

Gigi Hadid is officially a mom. She gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s first child together, who is a girl.

Zayn is over the moon. He shared an adorable photograph of his hand around his little girl’s and said, “The love I feel for this little human is beyond my comprehension.”

She also assured everyone that her little girl is “healthy and beautiful.”

Just a few weeks ago, the supermodel showed off her growing belly. She looked quite angelic and glamorous. In one of her photos, she simply captioned it: “Growing up an angel :)”.

In another post, she cradled her tummy and said, “Appreciating this time. I appreciate all the love and good wishes. I will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

It is unknown when the model gave birth, but it is believed that it could have been a week ago, when her father Mohamed published a handwritten message, dedicated to his granddaughter