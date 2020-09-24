Brandon Peniche was unaware that his parents had decided to divorce

For the host of ‘Venga la Alegría’, the decision of his parents, which he respects, was a surprise.

Brandon Peniche spoke about the surprising separation from his parents and said that he was not aware of the decision they had made, which he respects.

The host of ‘Venga la Alegría’ said in an interview with Flor Rubio: “I think my dad, my sister and I say it very well, we should be the most neutral people, we love them, I talk to my dad and he’s fine, I talk to my mom and she’s fine, but then we can’t get in anymore, not even talking about it ”.

The actor Arturo Peniche revealed in the Mara Castañeda program that the Covid-19 crisis had also devastated his marriage, as he said he had separated from Gaby Ortiz, his wife of 38 years, statements that surprised the entire media, and how you see, including your own children.

Brandon does not want to comment on the matter and will stay on the sidelines, and when asked if he expects a reconciliation, he replied: “They love each other very much, they have great things. They have built amazing things and only they will know. They are not strangers to me, but only they can talk about their feelings ”.