“Black Widow” will premiere until May 2021

The release date for the new theatrical version of “West Side Story” is also postponed to December 2021.

Walt Disney Co has postponed the release of the Marvel superhero film “Black Widow” for six months until May 2021, the company said Wednesday.

The film studio also pushed back the release date of the new theatrical version of “West Side Story” to December 2021 from its previous date of December 2020.

The measures follow disappointing efforts to get Americans back to theaters after the coronavirus pandemic closed cinemas around the world in March.

Originally, “Black Widow” was scheduled to debut in May 2020 before Disney moved it to November 6.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Marvel’s action hero and was to be the next big-budget Hollywood movie slated for theaters.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. moved the release of the superhero movie “Wonder Woman 1984” to December from its October 2 date.

Disney on Wednesday also pushed back the dates of “Death on the Nile” from October to December 2020, and “Eternals” from February 2021 to November 2021.