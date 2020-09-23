Sharon Osbourne’s three-year-old granddaughter has the coronavirus

Now Sharon will not be able to return to The Talk studio for two weeks in quarantine.

Jack Osbourne’s daughter Minnie has tested positive for coronavirus.

The three-year-old is believed to have contracted the virus from someone who works for her father, Jack, as no one else in the family tested positive, including her mother, Lisa Stelly, her sisters Pearl, eight, and Andy, five. . as well as her grandparents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon, 67, explained the situation during a virtual appearance on ‘The Talk’ on Monday (09/21), as she was supposed to return to the studio, but had to be quarantined for two weeks after Minnie’s diagnosis.

She said: “I was supposed to be in the studio, I was really looking forward to it. And then unfortunately one of my granddaughters got sick with COVID. She’s fine, she’s doing fine. Her dad doesn’t have it, her mom doesn’t have it, neither do her sisters.

“He got it from someone who works for my son. And it just shows that even if they are 3 years old, children can also get COVID. “

Sharon insisted she “continues to test negative” but will stay away from the talk show study for the full two-week quarantine period just to be “safe.”

She added: “OMG I want to see them so much. I have another week of quarantine left and then I go out. And like I say, I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe. “