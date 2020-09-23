Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used friends as undercover “PR agents”

Lawyers for The Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers made this claim at a hearing in London High Court.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied cooperating with the recent biography about their time in the Royal Family, as a court heard claims that the Duchess of Sussex used her friends as “de facto public relations agents.”

These allegations appeared in court documents during the latest High Court hearing in the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, a case that could cost up to £ 3 million (USD $ 3.9 million).

Meghan issuing a newspaper for publishing a private letter she sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in the weeks after their 2018 wedding, itv.com reports.

The Mail on Sunday editors Associated Newspapers is attempting to amend their written defense in the case after the publication of the book Finding Freedom last month.

The newspaper’s legal team maintains that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “cooperated with the authors of the recently published Finding Freedom book to publish their version of certain events.”

The court heard the Mail on Sunday claim that the biography “gives every appearance of having been written with the extensive cooperation of Harry and Meghan” and contains “a great deal of information about Meghan’s personal life.”

But the Duchess’s legal team says neither she nor Harry “collaborated with the perpetrators” Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

In written submissions, Justin Rushbrooke QC said: “Plaintiff and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for him, nor did they provide photographs to the authors of the book.”

Co-author Scobie has provided a witness statement for Meghan’s legal team, and lawyers for the Mail on Sunday say they want to question him when this case goes to trial next year.

The publisher’s attorneys said Scobie’s statement “appears to confirm that people working on Meghan’s behalf cooperated with the authors and gave them the names of people close to the Duchess who would help.

He adds that Mr. Scobie implies that he “spoke to the two [Harry and Meghan] with some frequency.”

It is an important matter for the Mail on Sunday, as they claim, in their defense, that Meghan wrote the letter to her father hoping it would be published in the media.

The Mail on Sunday published it in February 2019.

Meghan also denies knowing or authorizing five of her friends to speak to American magazine People in 2019 for an article about her in which she referred to the letter to her father.

But lawyers for the Mail on Sunday argued Monday that Meghan was “frustrated” with the Royal Family’s official media approach and decided to “bypass” Palace’s press office in 2018 and use her friends “as agents. de facto public relations “to” influence the media in a positive way. “

They cited a time in April 2018 when the Duchess asked her good friend Jessica Mulroney to take part in an interview the Mail on Sunday was doing with publicist Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne.

Her legal team has not denied Meghan’s involvement.

This was a pre-trial hearing and the trial itself is now expected to begin in early 2021.