Kim Kardashian suffers from insomnia and starts studying

The TV star woke up at 4:45 a.m. and couldn’t sleep anymore, so she started studying.

Kim Kardashian had a lot on her mind early Monday, telling her fans that she couldn’t sleep long before dawn.

Sharing a black and white text post on her Instagram story, the 39-year-old star said: ‘I’ve been up since 4:45 am. I can not sleep. Do I have an advantage in my exercises or do I try to go back to sleep? ‘

Kim’s restless night came when the mother of four is said to be “deeply disappointed and saddened” by her husband Kanye West’s ongoing mental health struggles, according to Us Weekly.

Instead of trying to get back to sleep or exercise, the aspiring lawyer found an even better option, sharing photos of herself reading notes, cards, and books from her legal studies.

“I’m going to study,” she shared around 5:30 am.

It seemed like early morning study time was the start of a busy day for Kim, whose next stop was the gym.

She had some training partners this morning, sharing a photo of three pairs of tennis-wearing feet that belonged to her sister Khloe Kardashian, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and herself.

“Special for early risers,” wrote the founder of Skims.

Kimberly’s little episode of insomnia comes after reports that she has been feeling depressed over her husband Kanye’s ongoing struggle with her mental health.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly concerned about the “vicious cycle” her husband is experiencing, after a series of bizarre rants on Twitter and the posting of a video of him appearing to urinate on one of her statues. from the Grammys.

A source told Us Weekly: “She is deeply disappointed and saddened that Kanye is struggling. It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has been successful in successfully interrupting for months at a time. “

They went on to say that Kim knows that it is difficult for Kanye to “be isolated and alone.”

“Being isolated and alone in her head is essentially unhealthy for Kanye… She doesn’t care about tweets, I mean, Kanye is Kanye. The mood swings and manic episodes that are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with. “