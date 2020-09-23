James Bond star Michael Lonsdale dies at 89

The actor who played Hugo Drax in the 1979 James Bond film died at his home in Paris.

Actor Michael Lonsdale died at the age of 89 at his home in Paris, his agent Olivier Loiseau confirmed, according to AFP.

Michael is famous for playing Hugo Drax in the 1979 James Bond film Moonraker alongside Roger Moore.

Lonsdale played an industrialist who plans to poison every human on Earth before repopulating the planet from his space station.

The Hollywood actor was also known as Detective Claude Lebel’s spy movie in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ (1973) and as. M. in ‘The Remains of the Day’.

In 2005 he appeared in Steven Spielberg’s historical drama ‘Munich’.

Throughout her career, the star played more than 200 roles in French and English film, theater, and television.

In 2011 he won the Cesar de France Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011 for his role in Xavier Beauvois’s “Of Gods and Men”.

His performance in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ earned him a BAFTA nomination for supporting actor.

In addition to an impressive career on screen, he is also the author of several books, including ‘Love will save the world’ and ‘My paths of hope.