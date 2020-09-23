Daughter of Andrea Legarreta tests positive for Covid-19 and cannot go to record

Nina Rubín Legarreta tested positive, so she has stayed home and cannot go to the ‘Do you remember me?’ Forum.

Nina Rubín Legarreta tested positive for COVID-19, so for the moment, she will not be able to appear on the Televisa forums to record a soap opera.

The daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín is part of the cast of the melodrama ‘Do you remember me?’, But after testing positive for coronavirus, she was not allowed to attend the recordings at the San Ángel studios.

As is known, Andrea in recent days had pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, fortunately, she is already well recovered, like the rest of the family.

The 13-year-old Nina still carries the active virus in her body, so producer Carmen Armendariz said they will wait for the test to be negative and the young girl can start recording her scenes.