Miley Cyrus showed her statuesque figure in a tight-fitting jumpsuit at the 2020 iHeartFestival

Arjun Sethi
The singer performed a cover of the theme “Heart of glass” by Blondie

For a few days, Miley Cyrus excited her fans by giving a preview of how she would look at the iHeartFestival 2020, which this year was held online. And in the event, the singer swept her performance.

Gonna delete soon. @iheartfestival

@iheartfestival @blondieofficial

@iheartradio Festival 2020 TONIGHT 🖤

Apparently, this presentation of Miley Cyrus left her much more satisfied than the one she did a few weeks ago at the MTV Video Music Awards since in recent days she commented that in her show at that awards ceremony, she received sexist treatment, in addition to having lighting problems.

