Miley Cyrus revolutionizes social networks with some topless videos

There is nothing innocent here. The artist formerly known as Hannah Montana wanted to be a trending topic and she has succeeded. How? Well, uploading some risque images to your Instagram account, giving them to publish and wait for the torrent of reactions. It happened this week in which Miley Cyrus was on everyone’s lips again.

I think it’s fine. If she likes it, great. And so we have something to talk about. In the first of the videos, she appears unbuttoning his pants while looking at the camera and biting his lip in a provocative pose. Then she takes off her sweater and … covers her breasts.

The second, with the message, Do you wanna touch? written at the top is point-blank. In topless, with her hands on her breasts, she licks her lips with a suggestive gesture. Nothing to write home about, if any of the thousands of sexy girls swarming Instagram did it, but definitely hot if one of the great pop stars does it.

Do we condemn it? Absolutely. In the era of social networks, Miley plays the card of provocation that Madonna used for example in the eighties with the tools that this medium gives her. Who does not like that she does not look?

Another pop star is also news, but for different reasons. And the singer went to the emergency room HM Puerta del Sur in Móstoles. Rumors said that she was going to have an emergency operation for a herniated disc, but in the end, it was not like that and they simply sent her to rest. Cheer up.