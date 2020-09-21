Dr. Dre’s wife accuses him of hiding pre-divorce assets

Nicole Young assures that the tycoon created a new company to which he transferred continuous ownership.

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife says the producer secretly transferred valuable assets to himself after they split, notably his stage name and “The Chronic,” though sources connected to Dre say his claim is “ridiculous.” and an attempt to embarrass him into submitting.

Nicole Young has just filed legal documents claiming the mogul created a new wholly-owned holding company and transferred to it what she claims is jointly owned: “Dr. Dre ”and“ The Chronic ”. Nicole says it is a “blatant attempt to hide community-owned assets,” according to TMZ.

According to Nicole’s legal documents, she says that Dre. He transferred the trademarks after he allegedly kicked her out of his home and before he threatened to divorce her on June 27, 2020. Nicole got ahead of him by filing for divorce just 2 days later.

Nicole says that Dre’s move is an “epic failure and reveals the true nature of his character or the lack of it.” The woman claims that the Dre brand was first introduced in 1997 when they were already married.

Nicole also claims that she was a victim of physical, emotional, and financial abuse during her marriage. She does not describe specific cases of abuse.

Dr. Dre and Nicole have been in the middle of a controversial divorce battle. She is asking for just under $ 2 million a month in spousal support, as the divorce works its way through the legal system.