About

In this one in all a sort puzzle platformer, tease your mind with a novel mechanic known as Shifting. Create unfavorable area by inverting the black and white world to remodel obstacles into escape routes. Shift the world, twist your atmosphere, bend your thoughts to unveil its secrets and techniques and remedy every…

Tile: Shift Quantum

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie

Developer: Fishing Cactus

Publisher: Fishing Cactus

Release Date: 29 May, 2018

Shift Quantum Traps





Download Now