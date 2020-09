About

A totally new fashion real-time card battle “Overdungeon” We created a brand new fashion motion card recreation that mixes rogue-like, tower protection and card video games. This is “Overdungeon”. Break enemies by making a deck with a mix of playing cards. Trick lethal card combo and summon huge distinctive…

Tile: Overdungeon

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,RPG ,Strategy ,Early Access.

Developer: POCKET PAIR, Inc.

Publisher: POCKET PAIR, Inc.

Release Date: 20 Nov, 2018

Overdungeon





Download Now