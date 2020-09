About

Imagine that you simply’re a younger lady with some tasty curves; and it may well solely imply one factor – you’re an ideal sacrifice to the King of the boobs! Avoid traps, battle monsters or cover from them, resolve puzzles, dance. And bear in mind: the primary aim is to save lots of your BOOBS! Boobs Saga – is a satirical 3D…

Tile: Boobs Saga

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,Early Access.

Developer: Boobs Dev

Publisher: Boobs Dev

Release Date: 7 Dec, 2018

