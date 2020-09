About

Join two kindred spirits, Fargus the Jester and Nikki the acrobat in a improbable 3D world of magic and thriller as they bounce, tumble and bounce by way of 18 huge and various ranges in quest of the Wishing Engine! Key Features: Fast-paced 3D platform motion in a lush, texture-mapped…

Tile: Pandemonium

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: 8 Oct, 2013

