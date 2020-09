About

Indie rhythm sport Musynx is now obtainable on Steam Worldwide Composers Unite M2U, Paul Bazooka, Lunatic Sounds, MEMME and extra! Unique Visual Themes Various themes can be found for every music style for a singular sensory expertise! Classic Game Play Going again to the roots with…

Tile: MUSYNX

Genre: Indie ,Simulation.

Developer: I-Inferno

Publisher: Zodiac Interactive

Release Date: 4 Dec, 2018

MUSYNX-PLAZA





Download Now