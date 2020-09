About

On April 14, 1912, the good steamship RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and inside hours it sank to the underside of the Atlantic Ocean. As a part of the Hidden Expedition Adventure League, it`s your job to discover the wreckage of this once-majestic ship and gather vintage artifacts for the Titanic…

Tile: Hidden Expedition: Titanic

Genre: Casual.

Developer: Big Fish Games

Publisher: Big Fish Games

Release Date: 21 Apr, 2010

Hidden Expedition: Titanic





Download Now