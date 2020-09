About

Enter the valley, construct your corral and learn to run a profitable ranch . Develop your farm and breed your chickens to attain an ideal genetic pool. There are greater than 15 totally different species which may be mixed indefinitely with the intention to match each want. Optimize your infrastructure and…

Tile: Corral

Genre: Simulation.

Developer: The Sherrinford

Publisher: The Sherrinford

Release Date: 26 Sep, 2018

Corral





Download Now