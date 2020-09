About

John is acquired a job in an uncommon group. And out of the blue an accident happens within the group. Around it turns into abandoned and creepy. Amid this desolation, a younger man decides to go away the group. But will he succeed? Indie horror from the primary individual is ready for you, filled with…

Tile: Blood Day

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: SHOKER GAMES COMPANY

Publisher: SHOKER GAMES COMPANY

Release Date: 25 Nov, 2018

