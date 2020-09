About

NOTE: “No real Bitcoin is used or mined in the operation of this game. Any reference to Bitcoin or Bitcoin miners are for purely in game and are not real.” Zombie Bitcoin Defense is an motion packed prime down shooter about surviving the zombie apocalypse with a store filled with weapons and a…

Tile: Zombie Bitcoin Defense

Genre: Action.

Developer: NOHAM Games

Publisher: NOHAM Games

Release Date: 2 Nov, 2018

Zombie Bitcoin Defense





Download Now