Climb aboard your car and turn into the grasp of the monitor! Choose your automobile and customise it! Versus AI or your folks! Play on the controller or keyboard! In Voxel Race you should have the selection between two recreation modes: Free mode the place you may discover town at your leisure and race mode…

Tile: Voxel Race

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Racing.

Developer: RewindApp

Publisher: RewindApp

Release Date: 6 Nov, 2018

