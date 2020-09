About

A Demon Hunter receives a letter from Daniel, a person begging for assist towards a demonic infestation from the mountain that he calls house. The Hunter, in a seek for him via the chilly and deserted world, will uncover a twisted story of intimacy and violence of the previous, and should use that…

Tile: The Other Half

Genre: Action ,Adventure ,Indie ,RPG.

Developer: Studio Egg Roll

Publisher: Studio Egg Roll

Release Date: 1 Nov, 2018

The Other Half-HOODLUM





Download Now