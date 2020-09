About

Twilight Frontier’s newest launch is right here! A Touhou Project impressed work: “MarisaLand Legacy” Eat mushrooms to extend your peak on this straightforward to manage 2D facet scrolling motion recreation! Story When Marisa was engaged in doubtful mushroom magic like all the time, she unintentionally ate a mushroom that…

Tile: MarisaLand Legacy

Genre: Action ,Casual ,Indie.

Developer: DLsite.com

Publisher: DLsite.com

Release Date: 1 Nov, 2018

MarisaLand Legacy





Download Now