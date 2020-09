About

You’ll stay the first-person horror expertise in Devil’s Toy, set in the midst of a cornfield, alone, simply you and a diabolic toy. Synopsis You are a boy named Jack, who wakes up alone at residence who’s in the midst of a cornfield with none sort of firm, his dad and mom have gone procuring far…

Tile: Devil’s Toy

Genre: Adventure ,Casual ,Indie.

Developer: Blueplant Entertainment

Publisher: Blueplant Entertainment

Release Date: 6 Nov, 2018

