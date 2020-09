About

Is the following member of Congress a werewolf? Can you survive a lycanthrope’s chew? There’s no silver bullet for successful an election! Congresswolf is an interactive novel by Ellen Cooper, the place your decisions management the story. It’s fully text-based–140,000 phrases, with out graphics or sound…

Tile: Congresswolf

Genre: Adventure ,Indie ,RPG.

Developer: Choice of Games

Publisher: Choice of Games

Release Date: 28 Oct, 2016

