About

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the inheritor to the award-winning HBOu00ae TV collection Game of Thronesu00ae and the smash-hit swipe ’em up collection Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, declare the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and…

Tile: Reigns: Game of Thrones

Genre: Adventure ,Indie ,RPG.

Developer: Nerial

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Release Date: 18 Oct, 2018

Reigns Game of Thrones-GOG





Download Now