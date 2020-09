About

This is an AVG with an interesting story. As the protagonist, you’ll embark on a enchanting journey with the stunning feminine MC. Fancy assembly you. We are delighted to dedicate a play of practically 10,000 phrases, an engrossing contemporary and curing story instructed by well-known VAs and wonderful painters with the…

Tile: The Moment We Met

Genre: Adventure ,RPG ,Simulation.

Developer: u840cu7ea6u5236u4f5cu7ec4

Publisher: SakuraGame

Release Date: 16 Oct, 2018

