OVERVIEW/DOWNLOAD

Whatever occurred to magic? The Masked Mage is a metroidvania sport, specializing in exploration, ambiance and story. Centuries in the past, magic ceased to exist and the few remnants of it are weak. The Masked Mage is among the final magicians alive and units out to search out out the place magic went all these…

Tile: The Masked Mage

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Ezekiel Rage

Publisher: Plug In Digital

Release Date: 13 Oct, 2018

The Masked Mage





Download Now