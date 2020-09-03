This War of Mine Stories Fathers Promise Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Father’s Promise DLC is an unique story set on this planet of This War of Mine. It tells a narrative of household’s battle to protect the final items of humanity in occasions of despair and cruelty.

Become Adam – a father making an attempt to save lots of his daughter from the horrors of conflict and depart the besieged metropolis. Follow their steps and uncover a narrative of affection, hate and sacrifice – the feelings all of us share within the darkest of days.

