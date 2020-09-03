Steamburg Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Steamburg is an award-winning puzzle journey sport with story exploration parts and distinctive gameplay. The sport is made by Telehorse, a steampunk video games firm. It was awarded the Best Upcoming Game at IMGA in San Francisco in March 2017.

The primary character, professor Vincent Cornelius Moore, fights robots that invaded town of Steamburg. The gameplay is exclusive – Vincent is unarmed, so he should select his strikes properly. He can solely throw small electro-bombs which lure the robots and halt their progress for some time. Vincent has to stroll by the streets in such a method that the robotic chasing him hits upon a Tesla coil and is destroyed. It appears fairly straightforward within the first ranges. Then it’s important to combat a number of robots on the similar time, the robots change into quicker and quicker, a few of them can fly and different reply to Vincent’s each transfer.

