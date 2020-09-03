Rise of the Dragon Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

In the Age of Decay…

The 12 months is 2053, and the Age of Decay has begun within the metropolis of Los Angeles. The air is thick with air pollution, the streets are teeming with the sick and ravenous. Crime is at an all time excessive, and drug abuse runs rampant.

The Dragon will come up…

The world is ripe for one who has waited centuries to reclaim Heaven and Earth. He is thought by many names, and lots of have advised of his coming. He is the beast, the Dragon, and he has come again to revive chaos to the universe and rule as soon as extra.

One will sacrifice all… So it’s written, and Wiliam “Blade” Hunter, Private Investigator is the one man for the job. His violent methods and brash disregard for laws acquired him an early retirement from the Los Angeles Police Department, however now they’ll change into the achievement of the prophecy – the autumn of the Dragon.

Title: Rise of the Dragon

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Activision

Publisher: Dynamix

Release Date: 1 Jan 1990

