Oure Download Free PC Game Full Version

Take flight in a dream-like cloudscape as you search to reawaken the relics of a misplaced civilisation.

As a novel youngster born with the powers of the traditional dragons, your mother and father forged you from the stricken floor into the land above the skies.

There you will need to use the skills of each your human and dragon kinds to amass magical energy, remedy unusual mysteries and search out the enigmatic “Titans” that may revive the world.

Title: Oure

Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie

Developer: Heavy Spectrum Limited

Publisher: Heavy Spectrum Limited

Release Date: 15 Nov, 2017

