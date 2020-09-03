BHB BioHazard Bot Download Free PC Game Full Version





You are BHB. A BioHazard Bot. Your mission: decontaminate.

When alien creatures overrun a analysis facility, robotic drones often known as BioHazard Bots are deployed to cope with a state of affairs too harmful for normal decontamination crews. Creatures identified to the scientists as “floaters” are slowly altering the environment of the ability, permitting the extra harmful creatures to unfold. As BHB it’s your job to destroy them and halt the infestation in its tracks. And when you’re at it, discover the supply of the creatures and cease it too.

BHB: BioHazard Bot makes use of physics. Gravity surfaces permit you to stroll up partitions, miniature black holes pull you into orbit…and also you’re not the one one affected by the physics! Enemies can navigate the identical gravity surfaces and assault you from any path, they’ll get pulled into the black holes as properly. You can grenade leap, you may punch your grenades far means, enemies are affected by leap pads, and far more. Clever AI can inform the place you might be and chase you even should you’re on the ceiling.





