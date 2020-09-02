The Last Rolling Hero Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

On a distant and anonymous planet lived forgotten and seemingly forgotten robotic toys that known as themselves Lumi. Their favourite exercise was to sit down on the seashore and admire the sundown.

One day they heard a roar from the sky and a horrible alien warship landed on their stunning planet. It turned out that the ship of the hero of the warfare, named Sphery, who fought with the Kuboids within the constellation of Triangle was hit, and he made an emergency touchdown.

Download Details

On one of many common days, which out of the blue grew to become uncommon, their planet was discovered by the evil Kuboids. All of Lumi had been captured by Kuboids. It turned out that the innocent robotic toys have a reactor within them, the power of which may energy the entire cruiser. Its Evil Darkness, Lord Kubotron ordered to grab all of the Lumi.





Download Now