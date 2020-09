About This Game

A practical simulation of a chopper mechanic’s storage – you may virtually scent the grease.

Tamper with bikes with none real-world penalties and grow to be an actual specialist in two-wheeled monsters!

The recreation helps you to assemble your first motorbike from the body to the smallest screws.

Choose the precise elements and provides the bike a ravishing silhouette, and the client will reward you handsomely.

Download Details

Live your childhood dream!





Download Now