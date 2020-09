About This Game

Welcome to the 1940’s. Europe is being torn aside by the warfare, the USA is getting ready for battle and the mob does enterprise as standard. Only this time they went too far, even for Vinnie’s requirements.

Prepare your self to go to warfare after you make a stunning discovery about what really occurred in the course of the end-stage of the Thugtown Massacre from Guns, Gore & Cannoli 1.

“Just when you thought you were out, we’re pulling you back in!”

