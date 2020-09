About This Game

Establish, create and handle your personal wonderful zoo – and turn out to be a Zoo Tycoon!

Wildlife Park and Wild Creatures multi function – the remake of the epic Zoo Simulators.

Wildlife Park Gold Reloaded options:

• diverent fullscreen decision help (HD/UHD)

• new UI – touchscreen-capable

• soft-zooming

• contains all missions and construct choices of Wildlife Park and Wild Creatures

• further 16 cattle like horses, pigs, canines, cats and rabbits

