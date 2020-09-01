West of Red Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
WHAT IS WEST OF RED?
WEST OF RED is a chaotic first individual shooter that confronts closely armed gamers with the military straight from Hell and the Devil himself.
THE SETTING
The world of WEST OF RED is about in Wild West instances, the place the whole lot and we imply completely the whole lot is darkish , mysterious and loopy superior.
Download Details
Title: West of Red
Genre: Action, Indie, Simulation
Developer: Racing Bros
Publisher: ANPA.US
Release Date: 7 Mar, 2018
File Name: West.of.Red-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 1.61 GB