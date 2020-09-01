Tempest Jade Sea Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Chinese New Year got here to Tempest!

Captain!

It’s time to go on board the actual Chinese junk boat, immerse your self within the legend, and discover mysterious islands. On your manner, you’ll meet sudden allies, decide a struggle with a sea dragon, and go to acquainted locations that may play out in new colours. Do not overlook to get a brand new gun out of your cabin.

Expand your fleet

You have 2 fail-safe junks at your disposal!

Update your ship

Put on new sails, beautify the bowsprit with a bow determine within the type of a golden dragon’s head – let the opposite captains envy you!

Embark on an unique journey

You will discover the main points in regards to the forgotten island within the sail ebook.

Explore the world

Now you possibly can stroll by the cities! At your service are two new pirate settlements with a tavern, drinks, and outlets.

Download Details

Title: Tempest – Jade Sea

Genre: Action, Indie, RPG

Developer: Lion’s Shade

Publisher: HeroCraft

Release Date: 15 Feb, 2018

File Name: Tempest.Jade.Sea-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 447 MB





Download Now