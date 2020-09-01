Tempest Jade Sea Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Chinese New Year got here to Tempest!
Captain!
It’s time to go on board the actual Chinese junk boat, immerse your self within the legend, and discover mysterious islands. On your manner, you’ll meet sudden allies, decide a struggle with a sea dragon, and go to acquainted locations that may play out in new colours. Do not overlook to get a brand new gun out of your cabin.
Expand your fleet
You have 2 fail-safe junks at your disposal!
Update your ship
Put on new sails, beautify the bowsprit with a bow determine within the type of a golden dragon’s head – let the opposite captains envy you!
Embark on an unique journey
You will discover the main points in regards to the forgotten island within the sail ebook.
Explore the world
Now you possibly can stroll by the cities! At your service are two new pirate settlements with a tavern, drinks, and outlets.
