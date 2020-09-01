Ben and Ed Blood Party Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Ben and Ed – Blood Party is a foolish and gory 3d Platformer. Play alone or collectively on-line and survive lethal impediment programs. Customize your zombie, create your individual ranges and add them through Steam-Workshop.
Play as a zombie
Use the benefits of your rotten physique! Lose limbs, throw your head, be reworked right into a meat block, dance and extra…
Download Details
Title: Ben and Ed – Blood Party
Genre: Action, Indie
Developer: Sluggerfly
Publisher: Sluggerfly
Release Date: 13 Feb, 2018
File Name: Ben.and.Ed.Blood.Party-HI2U.Torrent
Release Group: HI2U
Size: 1.02 GB