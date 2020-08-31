Redout Enhanced Edition Back to Earth Pack Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Back to Earth Pack

Redout – Back to Earth Pack provides the 2 newest racing complexes to your Redout expertise:

Sequoia – dwelling to the oldest timber that survived on Earth. It’s situated the place the state of Alberta, Canada was once. A big colony of people established right here and have been dwelling in full isolation for greater than 400 years. The majority of those survivors have been of Navajo heritage and the second majority within the colony was made by a whole brigade of scottish troopers.

Download Details

Title: Redout – Back to Earth Pack

Genre: Racing

Developer: 34BigThings srl

Release Date: 22 Dec, 2017

File Name: Redout.Enhanced.Edition.Back.to.Earth.Pack-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 3.97 GB





Download Now