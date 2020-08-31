PAWARUMI Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

IN A WORLD the place the Council guidelines the nations with an iron fist, you play as Axo, pilot of the legendary ship Chukaru. Experience her struggle with the limitless armies of the Council, turn out to be the grasp of Chukaru’s energy and discover the true that means behind all of your actions. A darkish secret is but to be revealed!

Accessible to the easy press of a button, Pawarumi gives you three totally different weapons and one tremendous assault to rain divine hearth in your enemies! To defend you in your intense journey, a protect will routinely set off while you’re about to be hit. It will annihilate any bullet round you! True to the shoot’em up style, that protect is highly effective however depletes in a short time so that you’ll nonetheless should be very cautious!

Download Details

By capturing with the suitable weapon on the suitable sort of enemy, Chukaru’s distinctive Trinity Mechanic allows you to deal additional harm, heal your protect or recharge your tremendous assault at any time! Not not like the well-known recreation of rock-paper-scissors, this unique gameplay mechanic provides a complete new tactical layer to the style.





Download Now