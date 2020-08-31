Gorogoa Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Gorogoa is a chic evolution of the puzzle style, advised via a superbly hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.

UNIQUELY IMAGINATIVE PUZZLES

The gameplay of Gorogoa is wholly authentic, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that gamers prepare and mix in imaginative methods to resolve puzzles. Impeccably easy, but satisfyingly complicated.

Download Details

A NEW KIND OF STORYTELLING

Gorogoa isn’t only a sport – it’s a murals, expressing itself via soulful, charming illustrations and distinguished puzzle mechanics.





Download Now